PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is accused of shoplifting from a 7-Eleven store in Juniata Park. Surveillance video shows the uniformed officer entering the store and walking to the beverage area.
He later left the store with a Celsius energy drink.
The store owner says he did not pay.
The store owner also says a police captain stopped by Tuesday to apologize for the officer's action.
There is no word if he will be disciplined.