PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania primary election is just a few days away. We’re watching many races closely, including the one for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressmember Dwight Evans is a North Philly native and has served in the U.S. House of representatives since 2016. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime.

“I want to look beyond ways to do more. This epidemic of gun violence demands all hands on deck,” Evans said.

But the tenured leader is now challenged by fresh-faced Alexandra Hunt.

The 29-year-old is active on social media and has been making headlines because of her work history.

“I’m a former stripper turned congressional candidate, running for Congress in PA-3,” Hunt said.

The progressive tells Eyewitness News she supports issues like criminal justice reform, Medicare for all, and more.

“A wealth tax, Black reparations, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, union power,” Hunt said.

The third and final candidate in the race is 33-year-old Michael Cogbill. His resume includes involvement in the NAACP and the Democratic National Committee.

“The issues that I’m talking about — reproductive justice, expanding social security, address gun violence. I’m not super far left. I’m pragmatic. The people that I’m fighting for, we don’t have time to be combative,” Cogbill said.

The 3rd District encompasses Center City, West Philly, and stretches up into Northwest Philadelphia. There are no Republican challengers in this primary, so whoever wins would effectively become the next congressmember to represent the city delegation.