TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey are lowering fuel prices on Friday in an effort to promote self-service. It’s all part of the “Fuel Your Way NJ” campaign that supports the “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act” which would allow New Jersey residents the option to pump their own gas if they wish.

Supporters of the legislation say drivers could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve.

“With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it’s taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people’s wallets,” said Sal Risalvato of Fuel Your Way NJ. “We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey.”

Risalvato adds gas stations are having difficulty hiring staff to fully man all their pumps. As a result, motorists are often inconvenienced when they are forced to wait in long lines for the few pumps that are open.

The following gas stations are participating in the campaign: