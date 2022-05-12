TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey are lowering fuel prices on Friday in an effort to promote self-service. It’s all part of the “Fuel Your Way NJ” campaign that supports the “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act” which would allow New Jersey residents the option to pump their own gas if they wish.
Supporters of the legislation say drivers could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve.
"With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it's taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people's wallets," said Sal Risalvato of Fuel Your Way NJ. "We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey."
Risalvato adds gas stations are having difficulty hiring staff to fully man all their pumps. As a result, motorists are often inconvenienced when they are forced to wait in long lines for the few pumps that are open.
The following gas stations are participating in the campaign:
- Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd Montvale Bergen
- NORTH ARLINGTON GULF 101 ridge rd North Arlington Bergen
- Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus Bergen
- Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus Paramus Bergen
- Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus Bergen
- Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey Ramsey Bergen
- Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Twp Bergen
- BERLIN P66 201 WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN Camden
- Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill Camden
- WEST BERLIN DELTA 250 NJ 73 WEST BERLIN Camden
- Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May Cape May
- LIVINGSTON SUNOCO 247 s.Livingston ave Livingston Essex
- 264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair Essex
- 625 McCarter Hwy Newark Essex
- 335 McCarter Hwy Newark Essex
- Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland Essex
- South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange Essex
- GLASSBORO DELTA 100 DELSEA DRIVE GLASSBORO Gloucester
- Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne Hudson
- Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken Hudson
- Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City Hudson
- Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City Hudson
- Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City Hudson
- Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City Hudson
- 235 12th Street Jersey City Hudson
- Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City Hudson
- Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus Hudson
- 3842 Park Ave Weehawken Hudson
- Newport Valero Hudson
- Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc. Hudson
- Califon Exxon 429 County Road 513 Califon Hunterdon
- HAMPTON BP 238 Rte 31 N Hampton Hunterdon
- LEBANON RT 22 SUNOCO 1370 us-22 West Lebanon Hunterdon
- LEBANON SUNOCO 1237 RTE 31 LEBANON Hunterdon
- LEBANON BP 1201 Rt. 31 South Lebanon Hunterdon
- Liberty Mart 118 Rt 202/31N Ringoes Hunterdon
- 2558 Pennington Rd Pennington Mercer
- 1 Pennington Rd Pennington Mercer
- 3513 Route 1 South Princeton Mercer
- Exxon 270 W Inman Ave Colonia Middlesex
- EAST BRUNSWICK SUNOCO 784 RTE 18 E BRUNSWICK Middlesex
- Ultra Mart Inc. 3875 Park Ave Edison Middlesex
- Exxon 1441 US Rte 1 South Edison Middlesex
- Exxon GSP North Colonia Middlesex
- BP 2401 US 9 North Old Bridge Middlesex
- 152 Old New Brunswick Rd Piscataway Middlesex
- Exxon GSP South Iselin Middlesex
- Zackria Fuel, LLC 4501 Stelton Rd South Plainfield Middlesex
- SOUTH RIVER BP 258 Old Bridge Tpke South River Middlesex
- ABERDEEN EXXON 1164 STATE RT 34 ABERDEEN Monmouth
- BP 44 South Street Freehold Monmouth
- Hazlet Shell 1355 Route 36 Hazlet Monmouth
- MATAWAN SUNOCO 323 RTE 34 MATAWAN Monmouth
- MIDDLETOWN BP 863 Hwy 35 Middletown Monmouth
- MONMOUTH ROAD BP 373 Monmouth Rd West Long Branch Monmouth
- DENVILLE-RT46 161 W MAIN ST DENVILLE Morris
- LONG VALLEY P66 43 E MILL RD LONG VALLEY Morris
- PEAPACK SUNOCO 28 US HIGHWAY 206 PEAPACK Morris
- RANDOLPH BP 260 s salem street Randolph Morris
- WHIPPANY LUKEOIL 1235 Nj-10 Whippany Morris
- Exxon 600 Brick Blvd Brick Ocean
- Exxon 181 Drum Point Road Brick Ocean
- Exxon 1444 Highway 88 Lakewood Ocean
- Kelly’s Sea Bay Sunoco Route 35 North Lavallette Ocean
- Shell 1350 Route 9 South Toms River Ocean
- Exxon 13 Route 37 East Toms River Ocean
- Exxon 478 Haldon Ave Haledon Passaic
- Exxon 716 Goffle Road Hawthorne Passaic
- Exxon 1431 Route 23 South Wayne Passaic
- Somerset Hills Exxon 545 Martinsville Rd Basking Ridge Somerset
- 7-Eleven – Payal Ent 650 Franklin Blvd Somerset Somerset
- 1101 Easton Ave Somerset Somerset
- Exxon 162 Central Ave Clark Union