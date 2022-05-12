PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman will discuss the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election on Thursday. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
