PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times and killed inside a Toyota Corolla on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of Bingham Street.
Police identified the man as Gregory Taylor of Philadelphia.
Police say Taylor was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 6:17 a.m., according to police.
No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
The shooting is under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here