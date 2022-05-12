MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday.

Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street.

It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment.

Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers.

“Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media. An area busy with office workers as well as children, and only a block away from the courthouse. In addition to the obvious dangers of the products he was producing, the defendant discharged firearms in his apartment without regard for the safety of his neighbors or Borough residents. Sadly, this case lays bare the ease with which guns can now be obtained in our community. We are awash in guns, and those guns endanger the lives of first responders and ordinary citizens every day. We must fight this battle every day, in every way we can –we want the defendant and his products off our streets,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement.

Officials say there is also evidence that guns were being fired inside the apartment.