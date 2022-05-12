PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Norristown man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for firing three gunshots into the Montgomery County Democratic Party headquarters on Inauguration Day in 2021. A federal judge ruled Thursday that Anthony Nero will serve 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release once he serves his term.

Nero had pleaded guilty in January to charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking.

Court documents say Nero sent a threatening message over the internet to the MCDP, stating the headquarters “should probably beef up security,” on Jan. 7, 2021. Thirteen days later, on President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, MCDP officials found the front window of its Norristown headquarters had been shot three times.

Nero admitted to Norristown police in February of sending the online threat via email and later firing into the MCDP office because he was both stressed from the pandemic and upset over the presidential election.

Police say the email read: “Just wanted to let your offices know that you should probably beef up security. With this stolen election and Coup d’etat, violence is the only language you bloodsuckers understand. [Expletive] you and your BLM [expletive] along with ANTIFA. We WILL end this insurrection. Again, TRUMP YOU! You [expletive] traitors. Random acts of violence are difficult to investigate. Have fun.”

Authorities said the investigation confirmed two spent rounds recovered from the scene were fired from Nero’s .45 caliber pistol.

“In the midst of a politically tumultuous time in our nation, Anthony Nero sent a threatening communication and then turned those words into a violent act that could have resulted in catastrophic injury, or worse,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

No one was injured in the shooting incident.