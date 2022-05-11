MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — In Burlington County, police are investigating the death of a woman at a Maple Shade motel as a homicide.
Police were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.READ MORE: Delaware Officials Call For Federal Investigation Into Controversial Traffic Stop Involving Delaware State University Lacrosse Team In Georgia
An autopsy will be performed to determine how the woman was killed.READ MORE: Jersey Shorecast Predicts Tourism Will Full Recovery To Pre-Pandemic Levels This Summer Season
Her identity has not been released.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Proposes Legislation To Make Abortions More Accessible, Affordable
No arrests have been made.