TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two suspects are under arrest in the shooting of an on-duty Trenton firefighter last month. They’ve been identified as Kena West and Zaequan Cofield, both of Trenton.
The firefighter was shot on Tuesday, April 26 at the firehouse on North Willow Street.
Police say the firefighter was hit by a stray bullet, suffered a graze wound and was released from the hospital.
Another bullet went into the firehouse kitchen but didn't hit anyone.
“Scary moment to know that one of my firefighters could have actually got killed,” Trenton Fire Department Director Kenneth Douglas said. “We’re here to protect the public, not to fear for our life and have the public do something to hurt us.”