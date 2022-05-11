PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will provide an update on the response to the city’s gun violence crisis on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia officials will provide an update on the response to the city’s gun violence crisis on Wednesday.
- When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.