PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they were attacked at the 39th Police District headquarters, which forced an officer to open fire. The officer-involved shooting happened on West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man entered the building wearing a mask

And once inside, they say the 23-year-old man walked up to a glass barrier in the lobby and was trying to say something to officers. But, the officers couldn’t understand him, so they opened a locked door to their operations room. That is when police say he rushed through the door with the screwdriver in his hand and began fighting with two officers.

During that fight, one of the officers shot the suspect, hitting him in the torso. He is in surgery at Temple Hospital. Both officers were also injured, but police say it’s not clear if they were stabbed or hurt in the fight. Part of the investigation is whether protocol was followed when they opened the secured door.

“It’s always one of those things where it’s a judgment call,” Philadelphia police sergeant Eric Gripp said. “Sometimes people come to the window, and most of our districts, they have a plexiglass window that’s up ahead. And oftentimes there’s people that just we can’t hear them. It’s not uncommon for us to go out in the lobby to try and get up close and personal and take a report from individuals. Again, it’s not uncommon. Just unfortunately this time, we’re very fortunate it wasn’t worse than it was.”

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw is visiting with the officers at Temple Hospital. The District Attorney is also investigating.