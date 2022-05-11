Man Found Shot Dead Inside Vehicle In Philadelphia's Crescentville Section

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they found a man shot multiple times and killed inside a Toyota Corolla on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of Bingham Street.

Police say the man, who is approximately in his 30s, was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 6:17 a.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

The shooting is under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here