TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will unveil legislation that will further protect women’s right to an abortion and expand access to reproductive care on Wednesday afternoon. The press conference is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
Murphy posted the news of the legislation on Twitter.
Today at 2:30 PM, we will unveil legislation to further secure a woman’s right to an abortion and expand access to reproductive care.
We must ensure that all women have access to the reproductive rights enshrined in New Jersey law. pic.twitter.com/dKATc4ekG1
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 11, 2022
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will make an announcement on reproductive rights on Wednesday.
- When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.