TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed new legislation Wednesday that will further protect a woman’s right to an abortion and expand access to reproductive care. The new legislation would mandate insurance plans in the Garden State to cover abortion with no out-of-pocket costs.

Murphy also says he supports legislation to expand New Jersey’s pool of potential abortion providers to include advanced practice nurses, midwives and physician assistants.

“Abortion is health care and health care decisions should be left up to the individual. With the legislation we’ve announced today, New Jersey will continue to lead the way forward on reproductive freedom,” Murphy said.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Senate is voting on a bill to make abortion legal nationwide under federal law. The vote comes in the wake of the leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which would overturn Roe v. Wade.