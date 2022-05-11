DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings says she is “deeply troubled” over the traffic stop incident that Delaware State University’s women’s lacrosse team encountered while in Georgia last month. In a statement released Wednesday, Jennings said she’s spoken with the U.S. Department of Justice and the attorney general in Georgia.

She is also urging for a full examination of the incident.

“Like so many others, I’m deeply troubled by the actions that our Delaware State University Women’s Lacrosse team and staff endured in Georgia this past April. I want to commend these outstanding young women for their valor, and my fellow Delawareans for rallying around them. Over the last few days, I’ve spoken with those affected at Delaware State, as well as the authorities in a position to investigate these events. Following discussions with both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Georgia Attorney General, I sent the attached letter urging a full examination and I have every reason to believe one will occur.”

Video from a traffic stop involving Delaware State University’s lacrosse team is sparking outrage. Georgia police searched their bus and luggage for drugs in what the university called a “humiliating process.”

The incident took place on Wednesday, April 20, as Delaware State’s women’s lacrosse team traveled home on a charter bus after playing three games in Georgia and Florida.

Delaware State University is one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities. Most of the coaches and players on the bus were Black, along with the bus driver.

On Tuesday, the Liberty County sheriff said his deputies did not know the students’ race when they stopped the bus for traveling in the wrong lane.

“This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age or destination of the passenger. No personal items on the bus or persons were searched. I welcome feedback from our community on ways law enforcement practices can be improved,” Sheriff William Bowman said.

The university’s president, Dr. Tony Allen, issued a lengthy statement that reads, in part: “We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions.”

Delaware State University says it is conducting its own investigation into what happened.