Health Care Workers Plan To Protest Outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital Due To Possible Closures Within Crozer Health

Delaware County news, Local News

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Health care workers will bring their picket signs to another rally Wednesday to protest possible closures in the Crozer Health system. Last week, workers held a rally outside Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland.

They say the possible loss of certain services could cost lives.

In a statement from last week, Crozer Health says it’s open to future discussions with union reps.

The informational picket line Wednesday will be outside of Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill.