PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Netflix just released a new trailer for Adam Sandler’s film “Hustle,” which was recently filmed in Philadelphia. The movie follows Sandler, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout, who discovers an extraordinary player abroad and brings him back without the team’s approval.
Love you all pic.twitter.com/4PVY5iF3Gt
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 10, 2022
The movie features several NBA players, including Sixers Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle. Former Sixers Seth Curry and Boban Marjanovic are also in the film, and Philly native Kyle Lowry makes an appearance.
“Hustle” premiers on Netflix on June 8.