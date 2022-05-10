PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is accused of shoplifting from a 7-Eleven store in Juniata Park. Surveillance video shows the uniformed officer entering the store and walking to the beverage area.
He later left the store with a Celsius energy drink.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, Anti-Abortion Democrat, Backs Abortion Rights Bill
The store owner says he did not pay.READ MORE: Camden County To Pay $10 Million To New Jersey Man Paralyzed From Police Encounter
The store owner also says a police captain stopped by Tuesday to apologize for the officer’s action.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Senate Primary Guide: Get To Know Democratic, Republican Candidates Vying For Party's Nomination
There is no word if he will be disciplined.