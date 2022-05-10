PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An embarrassing Mother’s Day mix-up at a local catholic school goes viral — and has many people cracking up. St. Anselm’s Catholic School in Parkwood held a flower sale for Mother’s Day and the moms ended up with quite a surprise.
The faux roses turned into a sexy, red thong.READ MORE: Wawa Welcome America Festival Events, Talent Line-Up To Be Announced
READ MORE: Investigation Into Mysterious Deaths Of 3 American Tourists In Bahamas Underway In Philadelphia
It was obviously a mistake for a grade school to be giving something like that to moms. The principal for Saint Anselm’s sent out a follow-up email to parents saying:
The roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flowers originally intended. Instead, the item was a Valentine’s Day gift intended for adults. The administration will determine how the error occurred and take steps to prevent a further recurrence.MORE NEWS: Driver, 2 Pedestrians Killed After Out-Of-Control SUV Crashes Into SEPTA Station In Kensington: Police
You know that 80s song from Poison “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn,” well in this case it’s every rose has it’s thong.