DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Authorities in Georgia are telling their side of the story in a controversial traffic stop involving the Delaware State University lacrosse team.
Video from last month shows a Liberty County sheriff warning the players they were going to search their luggage for drugs. The university called the incident racial profiling.
On Tuesday, the Liberty County sheriff said his deputies did not know the race of the students when they stopped the bus for traveling in the wrong lane.
“This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age or destination of the passenger. No personal items on the bus or persons were searched. I welcome feedback from our community on ways law enforcement practices can be improved,” Sheriff William Bowman said.
Nothing illegal was discovered during the search.
Delaware State University says it is conducting its own investigation into what happened.