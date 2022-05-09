DOVER, DEL. (CBS) — Outrage on the Delaware State University campus after a traffic stop in Georgia led to what school leaders call a “humiliating process.”
Georgia police searched their bus and luggage for drugs.
"If there is something in there that is questionable, please tell me now. Marijuana is still illegal in the state of Georgia," a police officer is heard saying in the video.
Authorities say they pulled over the bus for traveling in the wrong lane on April 20.
Delaware’s congressional delegation says they support the university’s investigation of the incident.