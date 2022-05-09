CBS News PhillyWatch Now
UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A mother who allegedly shot and killed her two young sons in Upper Makefield last week is now facing first-degree murder charges. Police say 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen shot both of her sons in their beds last Monday and attempted to shoot a neighbor.

The boys, ages 9 and 13, were pronounced dead on Friday.

Detectives say Nguyen planned the killing, leaving a handwritten will instructing what to do with her and her sons’ remains.

Nguyen was denied bail and is behind bars.