PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gas prices continue to climb, hitting new record highs in our area over the weekend – with no sign of slowing down. Eyewitness News spoke with some drivers who are feeling the pain at the pump, and they’re tired of talking about it!

For the first time ever, gas prices hit new record highs in Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware – all on the same day.

“Oh, it’s crazy. I thought it was going to get better and it just seems to be getting worse,” Philadelphia resident Danielle Milbourne said.

In Delaware, the average gallon of gas is now up to $4.40.

It’s slightly higher in South Jersey at $4.45 a gallon. And PA takes the cake at $4.50 per gallon on average, with drivers paying, even more, to fill up in Philadelphia.

“I definitely think about it more, yeah. Do I really need to drive? Maybe I should take the bus or the subway,” Milbourne said.

Experts say the rising cost of crude oil is driving up prices at the pump, mostly fueled by fears of less Russian oil entering the global market.

“With all the problems that are happening in the world, that’s trivial. And they’re going up because of what’s happening in the Ukraine,” Philadelphia resident Susan Halpern said.

As the cost of gas closes in on $5 per gallon, every driver we talked to admits they’re feeling the pain at the pump, and some say they’re sick of hearing about it.

“Everybody’s driving around trying to get to the cheaper gas, just get the gas. It’s not going to go anywhere so just get the gas. Pay what you gotta pay,” Philadelphia resident Michele Edwards.