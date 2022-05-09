Philadelphia Police: Man, Woman Shot In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue in Mayfair.
Police say a man and a woman were shot, near Deveroux Avenue. That's where CBS3 spotted several bullet casings.
There's no word on their condition.
There's also no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.