PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting outside a nightclub in Mayfair. It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday outside of the Bamboo Nightclub on Bustleton Avenue in Mayfair.
A 25-year-old man was grazed on the shoulder.
He was driven to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.