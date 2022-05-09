PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two young girls say they were abducted in Philadelphia but were able to get away. The girls, 11 and 12 years old, say they were taken from the Strawberry Mansion section of the city, at 32nd and Diamond Streets, around 8 p.m. Monday.

However, police sources tell Eyewitness News there are some inconsistencies in the statements from the girls.

They say there were pulled into the back of a white van.

According to the police, the girls had cellphones and were able to call their families.

After striking someone inside the van, the girls say they were let out at 30th and Norris Streets.

They told police they made a disturbing discovery in the van.

“They told us there was a little boy in the back of that van who had duct tape covering his mouth, and he was very upset. So that’s why we’re still actively looking for this white van,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police sources say detectives do not believe there was a boy in the van that the girls described as having duct tape around his mouth.

The girls are OK.

We’re told the Special Victims Unit is still investigating this possible abduction and looking for the van and the man who was driving it.