2 Young Brothers Pass Away After Being Shot By Mother In Upper Makefield Township

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa (CBS) — The two young brothers who police say were shot by their mother in their Upper Makefield Township home have died. On Sunday, the Council Rock school district announced the deaths of 13-year-old Jeffrey “JT” and 9-year-old Nelson Tini.
The shooting happened last Monday.
The boys’ mother, 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen, is behind bars and charged with attempted murder. On Monday, Council Rock will have counselors at all the schools to support students.
The district added in a statement: “This tragic event has shocked our Council Rock community. As a school community, we will continue to provide supports for students, staff, and families as we cope with this horrific event.”