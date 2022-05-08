PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the gunman who shot a driver and fled the scene in the victim’s car in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday. Police responded to the shooting outside the Barcode restaurant and hookah lounge at West Hunting Park and Germantown Avenues.
Eyewitness News has been told the suspect shot the victim multiple times shortly after midnight, and then stole the victim's black Jeep.
Police say the victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
