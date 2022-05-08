PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some security changes are coming at Philadelphia middle schools. The district will start periodically screening students for weapons on Monday.
Eyewitness News has been told those screenings will happen at six schools per day. The district already screens students at high schools.READ MORE: Puppy Returned After Being Stolen From PSPCA Headquarters In Philadelphia
The move comes after a spike in gun-related incidents in the city.READ MORE: Alonso 2 HRs In 2nd Game, Mets Split Doubleheader With Phils
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier called the move a step in the wrong direction.MORE NEWS: Delaware State Police Find Nothing Suspicious After Bomb Threat At Concord Mall
She says the city council was not consulted.