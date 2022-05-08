PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says a woman stole a puppy from their Philadelphia headquarters Sunday afternoon, and it was all caught on camera.
The video shows a woman walk over to the kennel and unlock it. She then picks up the white terrier mix and puts the dog in her purse.
After that, she left the building.
The SPCA says the stolen puppy has been adopted by a family already, and was only in the shelter for her spay surgery.
If you recognize the suspect, call 911 right away.