Police Officer Collides With Vehicle While Responding To Deadly Shooting In Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police officer responding to a deadly shooting collided with another car in Northeast Philadelphia. It was a very chaotic Sunday morning as police investigate a homicide.

Eyewitness News has learned that the officer-involved crash ended with three people being transported to the hospital.

Just after 2 a.m., police received a call that multiple women were fighting outside near Cottman and Oxford Avenue.

Police say a car pulled up and the woman inside the vehicle fired at the group shooting and ultimately killing a 29-year-old woman. She was shot twice in her chest and pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m., according to police.

Not far from the scene as police were responding, a patrol car crashed near Brous and Cottman Avenues. It appears an airbag was deployed.

The extent of the three people’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

