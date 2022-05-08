Three Local Families Celebrate Mother's Day At Chickie's & Pete's In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday is big not just for the Sixers but for moms everywhere. On Sunday afternoon, Eyewitness News caught up with three local families celebrating at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly.

On this Mother’s Day Sunday, Lisa Avellino figured out the perfect way to combine her love of family and all things Philly sports.

“Let’s just do something relaxing,” Avellino said. “The Phillies are on. The Sixers tonight, go to Chickie’s, have their crab fries, couple drinks.”

Avellino’s mom, Amy, soaked up the spirit with a drink to honor one of her favorite Phillies players, Shane Victorino.

Amy spent the afternoon with some of her favorite people, including her son and grandson.

“I think I have the most amazing family ever,” she said.

“Respect, and love one another, and always love yourself first,” Shiela Lenn said.

One table over, Lenn and her two sisters remember the lessons learned from their mom, Gladys, a strong Philly woman who passed last year at age 85.

“She’s looking right down at us, yes she is, yes she is,” Lenn said. “And we just feel her love, her spirit, all around.”

And even on Mother’s Day, mom Susie Carlin, didn’t take the day off from making sure her family is together to celebrate.

“Moms are everything they are the heart of the family,” one man said.

Since this is a family whose love of each other and basketball spans generations, all that’s left to say is: “Go Sixers!”

“We’re going to celebrate today and hoping for a Sixers victory tonight,” the man said.

Injury-wise, Miami’s backup center, Dewayne Dedmon is out for Sunday night’s game with an illness.

But the Sixers are healthy – healthy enough anyway — and ready for a huge Game 4.