CBS3 Pet Project: New Research Shows 90% Of Dog's Behavior Isn't Related To Their Breed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed new research on how 90% of a dog’s behavior isn’t related to their breed. Erickson said the research shows that less than 10% of their behavior is related to their breed.

Erickson said the breed isn’t within the personality, it depends on the individual dog within the breed. Some of the factors could be genes, development, and socialization.

“The bottom line is that the stereotypes of breed personality, again that type of dog is super friendly and another type of dog is not friendly and this dog will be really affectionate and great with kids, that did not bear out in this research,” Erickson said.

