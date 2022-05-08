CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Camden on Myrtle Avenue on Sunday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire, but it displaced nine families and a total of 24 people.
The Red Cross is currently assisting the families. They were given emergency financial assistance for lodging, food, and clothes.
The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Camden Fire Department has called in the state fire marshall for additional resources.