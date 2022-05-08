CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County News, Local News, New Jersey news

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Crews battled a fire at an apartment building in Camden on Myrtle Avenue on Sunday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire, but it displaced nine families and a total of 24 people. 

Apartment Fire In Camden Leaves 9 Families Displaced

The Red Cross is currently assisting the families. They were given emergency financial assistance for lodging, food, and clothes. 

READ MORE: Wife Of Critically Injured Tow Truck Driver Pleads For Justice After Husband Got Ambushed On Job In Chester

The fire was placed under control around 6 a.m. 

READ MORE: Marine Corps Holds 12th Annual Gathering Of Heroes Event In Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Storm Delivers Rain, High Winds, Coastal Flooding Ahead Of Mother's Day

The Camden Fire Department has called in the state fire marshall for additional resources.