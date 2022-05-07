PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large, slow-moving coastal storm is moving south of the Philadelphia region Saturday ahead of Mother’s Day. Northeast winds will howl and gust as high as 60 MPH.

Downed trees and powerlines are possible with the wind gusts, especially down the Shore. A High Wind Advisory is in place for the entire Philly area except for Lehigh Valley, Poconos, Montgomery, and Chester counties through 2 a.m.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for shoreline communities in South Jersey through 5 a.m. on Sunday. It could be difficult to travel as wind gusts could reach 60 MPH.

Lastly down the Jersey Shore, a Coastal Flood Alert will take place for all areas along the shore and the Delaware Bay and River during high tide from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Flooding caused by rain could inundate low areas and roads. Make sure to park your car in a safe area that doesn’t flood before you head to bed Saturday night.

Temperatures will hit a low of 43 on Saturday night.

The storm wobbles offshore Sunday on Mother’s Day with scattered showers in the morning, but rain will continue down the Shore. Some afternoon clearing is possible from northwest to southeast.

Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy and breezy after the showers end with a high of 52 degrees.

Monday is looking dry but clouds will fill in, and it will be sunny for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will be around the 60s and 70s to near 80 next Friday.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.