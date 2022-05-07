PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Marine Corps held its 12th annual Gathering of Heroes event on Saturday in Philadelphia. The event took place at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City.
The event was hosted by former Eyewitness News meteorologist Tom Lamaine and featured special guest Joe Conklin.
The Marine Corps highlighted past, present, and future service members from the local community.
All proceeds from the event went toward the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, which provides a $35,000 educational account for every child who loses a parent serving in the marines or any federal law enforcement agency.
The Marines also hosted a pull-up challenge at the event where contestants could win prizes like water bottles, draw string bags, and T-shirts.