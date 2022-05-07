PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia office of Licensing and Inspection is investigating after a house collapsed in Manayunk. The house collapse happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.
The back of the home at the 100 block of Levering Street appears to be sheered off. It’s just off Silverwood Street. The house looks like it was decking of some sort.
A neighbor told Eyewitness News one person lives there, but they were not home at the time of the collapse. But an adjacent home had to be evacuated. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
The fire department left the house. But License and Inspections are still investigating. They have not said what caused the back of this house to collapse.