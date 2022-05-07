CHESTER, Pa (CBS) — The family of a tow truck driver is pleading for justice after he was ambushed and shot on the job early Tuesday morning. On Saturday night, Jamie King remains in critical condition as Chester police search for his shooter.

Nicole King says it’s a miracle her husband is even alive Saturday after Chester city police say someone upset after their car was repossessed pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“Motorcycle loving, tattooed sweetheart,” said Nicole King, who was holding back tears as she described her husband, Jamie.

Her husband is a father of four who works for a company that repossesses cars when owners default on their payments.

“Jamie loved his job,” Nicole King said. “He loved it. I mean, he would joke and say, ‘ I get to steal cars for a living. It’s the best job.’”

While the work can be dangerous, Nicole King says she never imagined the news that was to come when she heard a knock on her door early Tuesday morning.

“My heart sunk into my stomach, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Jamie King just finished a call in Chester and had hopped out of his tow truck to lock the gate. That’s when police say a vehicle pulled up and a person with a gun got out and started firing shots. He was struck in the head, chest, and stomach and was rushed into surgery. He remains sedated in critical condition.

“He absolutely hears my voice and recognizes me. He can take commands. He’ll squeeze your hand if you tell him to, or give a thumbs up, or wiggle his toes,” Nicole King said.

Jamie King’s recovery will likely take months and years. His wife is at a loss for how someone could do this to someone just doing his job.

As Chester City police investigate, Nicole King prays no one else gets hurt as her husband begins the long process of healing.

“We’re taking it a day at a time, sometimes a minute at a time,” Nicole King said. “Our lives have literally flipped upside down in the blink of an eye.”

Chester police tell Eyewitness News they have a person of interest. Friends have set up an online fundraiser to help with Jamie King’s medical costs.