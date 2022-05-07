PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Kensington. Eyewitness News has learned from both the school and a coach the victim is 20-year-old Emmanuel Sowell — a former football player at Northeast High School.
Officials say they found Sowell's body in a vehicle on East Cornwall Street next to McKinley Playground early Saturday morning.
Sowell was shot five times, including three times in the chest.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
