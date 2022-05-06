CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is joining local officials to host a reproductive rights rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday afternoon. The rally is expected to be at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.

  • What: Pennsylvania democrats to host reproductive rights rally
  • Who: Gov. Tom Wolf, AG Josh Shapiro, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, State House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (PA-191), Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, State Senator Katie Muth (PA-44), State Senator Maria Collett (PA-12), State Representative Austin Davis (PA-35), Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Executive Director Signe Espinoza
  • When: Friday, May 6
  • Time: 1:30 p.m.
