PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is joining local officials to host a reproductive rights rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center Friday afternoon. The rally is expected to be at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
- What: Pennsylvania democrats to host reproductive rights rally
- Who: Gov. Tom Wolf, AG Josh Shapiro, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, State House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton (PA-191), Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, State Senator Katie Muth (PA-44), State Senator Maria Collett (PA-12), State Representative Austin Davis (PA-35), Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Executive Director Signe Espinoza
- When: Friday, May 6
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly