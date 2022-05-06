PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was ambushed in Kensington by a gunman firing two weapons at the same time. Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on the 1800 block of Clementine Street on Thursday.
The gunman was last seen running south on Ruth Street.

If you have any information on the gunman, contact police.
If you have any information on the gunman, contact police.