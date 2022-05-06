CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to a coastal storm that is expected to bring heavy rain into the area. The Phillies were set to host the New York Mets at 6:45 p.m.

The game is rescheduled for Saturday, August 20.

