PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to a coastal storm that is expected to bring heavy rain into the area. The Phillies were set to host the New York Mets at 6:45 p.m.
The game is rescheduled for Saturday, August 20.
