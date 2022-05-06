PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day only comes around once a year. It’s a day for everyone to show appreciation for our mothers, but it’s still probably not enough because they do so much throughout the entire year.

There are deals and sales that take place over Mother’s Day weekend. Here are some of the best:

1800Flowers

Shoppers can save 15% off on top Mother’s Day gifts at 1800Flowers.

Kate Spade

By using the code MOTHERSDAY, you can take 25% off any purchase at Kate Spade.

Home Dough

Freshly baked, mouthwatering, warm cookies are available at Home Dough at 15% off by using with the code MothersDay15 at checkout.

Plants.com

If you or your mother likes plants, we got the perfect place for you. Plants.com has flowering, hanging, outdoor, indoor, house plants, and more available at 15% off by using the promo code MOTHER15 until May 8.

Macy’s

Last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers can use the code MOM at Macy’s to get an extra 15% or 10% off select regular-priced, sale, and clearance sale items.

Adidas

Does your mom like Adidas? You can land her a $50 gift card for $40 through May 15.

Nutribullet

Through May 8, customers at Nutribullet can get 20% sitewide with the code GIFTMOM.

Coach

Customers can save 25% off select full-price styles by using SAVE25 at checkout until May 8.

Zales

Looking to buy jewelry? Zales is offering up to 50% off for its Mother’s Day Specials.

Cozy Earth

You can buy super-soft bedding, loungewear, bath linens, and other items for up to 30% off at Cozy Earth until May 8.