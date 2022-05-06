PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day only comes around once a year. It’s a day for everyone to show appreciation for our mothers, but it’s still probably not enough because they do so much throughout the entire year.
There are deals and sales that take place over Mother’s Day weekend. Here are some of the best:READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Tom Wolf, Officials To Hold Reproductive Rights Rally Outside Pennsylvania Convention Center In Philadelphia
1800Flowers
Shoppers can save 15% off on top Mother’s Day gifts at 1800Flowers.
Kate Spade
By using the code MOTHERSDAY, you can take 25% off any purchase at Kate Spade.
Home Dough
Freshly baked, mouthwatering, warm cookies are available at Home Dough at 15% off by using with the code MothersDay15 at checkout.
Plants.com
If you or your mother likes plants, we got the perfect place for you. Plants.com has flowering, hanging, outdoor, indoor, house plants, and more available at 15% off by using the promo code MOTHER15 until May 8.
Macy’s
Last-minute Mother’s Day shoppers can use the code MOM at Macy’s to get an extra 15% or 10% off select regular-priced, sale, and clearance sale items.
Adidas
Does your mom like Adidas? You can land her a $50 gift card for $40 through May 15.
Nutribullet
Through May 8, customers at Nutribullet can get 20% sitewide with the code GIFTMOM.
Coach
Customers can save 25% off select full-price styles by using SAVE25 at checkout until May 8.
Zales
Looking to buy jewelry? Zales is offering up to 50% off for its Mother’s Day Specials.
Cozy Earth
You can buy super-soft bedding, loungewear, bath linens, and other items for up to 30% off at Cozy Earth until May 8.