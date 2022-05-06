PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Sixers fans, pre-game anxiety turned into a post-game party. It’s safe to say all eyes were on Joel Embiid. Fans know he is key to keeping this series alive.

Fans came into Game 3 Friday night cautiously optimistic as Sixers nation waited to find out if Embiid would play.

“If Jojo plays, yeah, we’re going to win,” Jordan Todd said.

“The fans they’re going to go crazy for Embiid being back,” Chase Althouse said.

Then, it happened.

“He’s going to give us the spark we need,” a fan said.

“He’s the number one scorer, best defender, he’s our guy,” another said.

South Philly is home court and this sold-out crowd isn’t going quietly.

“They feed off of it. The more energy the crowd has the more energy they have,” Lauren Sheller said.

While the Sixers started strong, Ray Sheller says a night with his daughter Lauren is already a win.

“Time spent making memories. I think that’s my job, making memories,” Ray Sheller said.

It’s a strategy echoed by Jason Oquendo, who’s grateful to be at the game with his son after being hit by a drunk driver last July.

“I spent 45 days in the hospital, eight surgeries. I shouldn’t even be alive or walking but I am,” Oquendo said.

He knows despite the odds anything is possible on any given night.

“It’s going to go seven games. We’re going to steal one in Miami. Without a doubt, just got to believe,” Oquendo said.

Game 4 is Sunday in South Philly.