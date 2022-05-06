PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ star Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols, the team announced on Friday. He’s been upgraded to doubtful ahead of Game 3 against the Miami Heat.
Embiid, who is also dealing with an orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his right thumb, participated in shootaround on Friday. He missed the first two games of the series due to being in concussion protocol.
The Athletic reports that there's "optimism" Embiid will return in Game 3. Embiid has reportedly been fitted for a mask, and he'll need to feel comfortable in order to play.
Embiid played with a mask four years ago against the Heat after he suffered a left orbital bone fracture.
There's optimism Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will return tonight in Game 3 vs. Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He has been fitted for a mask and will need to feel comfortable before green light. One of the NBA's great play-through-pain efforts recently.
The Heat are up 2-0 in the series. They have won the previous 18 series after going up 2-0.
The Sixers have desperately missed their MVP candidate during the series. Embiid won’t be 100%, but if he plays, he’ll be able to give the Sixers a much-needed boost.