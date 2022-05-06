PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ star Joel Embiid will start and play in Game 3 against the Miami Heat. The MVP finalist missed the first two games of the series — both Sixers’ losses — while dealing with a concussion and an orbital fracture.
Embiid will wear a mask during play.
READ MORE: Bucks County Mother-Daughter Duo Using Breast Cancer Battle Story To Inspire Hope To Others
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 6, 2022
Earlier Friday, Embiid cleared concussion protocols and was upgraded to doubtful.READ MORE: Local Nonprofit Turning For Home Preparing Racehorses For Second Careers
Embiid, who is also dealing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, participated in shootaround on Friday. He missed the first two games of the series due to being in concussion protocol.
Embiid played with a mask four years ago against the Heat after he suffered a left orbital bone fracture.
The Heat are up 2-0 in the series. They have won the previous 18 series after going up 2-0.MORE NEWS: American Red Cross, Philly Fire Department Team Up To Install Free Smoke Detectors At Homes In Wissinoming, Frankford
The Sixers have desperately missed their MVP candidate during the series. Embiid won’t be 100%, but he’ll be able to give the Sixers a much-needed boost.