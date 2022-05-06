CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Chester near the Commodore Barry Bridge has left one person dead and two other people, including an infant, injured on Friday, police say. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Route 291 and West Jeffrey Street.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time. Police say an "adult" was injured in the incident along with the infant.
Police say the tractor-trailer pulled onto Route 322 from the 322 off-ramp and a sedan struck the side of the truck. The crash caused the sedan to become wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The crash is currently under investigation.