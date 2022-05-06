BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County mother battled breast cancer for several years with her young daughter by her side. Now cancer-free, this mother-daughter duo is using their story to inspire hope.

They’re paying it forward, providing crucial resources to those still fighting the disease.

“When I pulled up to work I saw that my cellphone rang and it was from my breast surgeon and she said you’re not gonna remember anything after what I tell you. You have breast cancer,” Mary Ellen said.

It was 2010 when those gut-wrenching words rendered Mary Ellen Davis speechless and numb.

“It was a stage three triple negative breast cancer and I had to start chemotherapy the next day,” Mary Ellen said.

From that day on, Mary Ellen, who is a nurse, began her ferocious battle to beat breast cancer with her daughter Emily, just 14 years old at the time, by her side.

“It was definitely different to see my mom go from her normal bubbly, energetic personality to being bed-ridden at times and really struggling through the chemotherapy,” Emily said.

The years-long struggle to beat the disease wasn’t easy, but it was made more bearable by her family’s unwavering support.

“I went through six rounds of chemotherapy as well as a bilateral mastectomy with reconstructive surgery,” Mary Ellen said. “I’m 12 years cancer-free. I’m called a thrive now, not only a survivor but a thriver.”

Mary Ellen, Emily and a huge group of supporters will be among the sea of pink that will grace the More Than Pink Walk at Parx Casino on Mother’s Day. They’ve been walking since she was diagnosed more than a decade ago.

“We have 55 members on our team that are gonna be walking on Mother’s Day there at Parx Casino locally. So we’re very excited about it. Fundraising, providing resources. We’ll be there that day,” Mary Ellen said.

She is now using her story to not just inspire others, but to bring crucial resources and support to those who are battling breast cancer.

That day, and any day forward, helping those who have walked, who are walking, and who may one day walk in her shows.

“Komen does so much for so many and we just really wanted to pay it forward,” Mary Ellen said.