PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Red Cross and the Philadelphia Fire Department are sounding the alarm. They teamed up to install free smoke detectors at homes in the city’s Wissinoming and Frankford neighborhoods Friday.
Volunteers are also talking to families about fire safety. Twenty-one people have died in house fires in Philadelphia so far this year.
The Sound The Alarm initiative is happening around the country in more than 50 at-risk communities.
You can call 311 to have a free smoke detector installed in your home.