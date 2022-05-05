PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for this woman in connection with a case of ethnic intimidation against a 15-year-old girl of Asian descent on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. The incident occurred around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators say she brandished a knife while making derogatory comments toward the teenager. The girl was not injured.
SEPTA says this happened during the victim's ride from Snyder Avenue to North Philadelphia station.
Call police if you recognize the suspect.
The incident occurred on the same day SEPTA announced it would increase security on the Market Frankford and Broad Street Lines.